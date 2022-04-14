METAIRIE,La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police gave an update on a traffic fatality that killed 49-year-old Chad James Thibodaux and seriously injured another in February.

According to reports, the crash on I-10 west near Clearview Parkway in Metairie was caused by distracted driving.

Troopers were able to determine that Manuel Llorens was distracted by his cell phone when he traveled off the roadway and struck a vehicle on the shoulder which caused a series of collisions.

On Thursday Llorens was arrested for Negligent Homicide, Vehicular Negligent Injuring, Use of

Telecommunications Devices Prohibited while Driving and other traffic-related charges.

Llorens was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.



Troopers urge motorists to avoid all distractions while driving, inside and outside the vehicle. Keep your eyes on the road, avoid cell phone use, and multi-tasking while driving.

Information on distracted driving can be found online by visiting www.Distraction.gov.