SLAUGHTER La, (WGNO) — On Friday, Louisiana State Police began investigating a fatal crash on Zachary-Slaughter Highway.

According to LSP, shortly after 10:30 pm, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A responded to a fatal hit-and-run crash on LA 19 in East Feliciana Parish.

Reports show the crash killed 46-year-old Michael John Moredock of Shreveport.

According to LSP reports, the crash occurred as Moredock was riding a Kent brand bicycle northbound on LA 19 near the East Feliciana Parish line. Police reported that the area was dark and had no streetlights.

As Moredock was riding on the right side of the northbound lane, he was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle. The impact ejected Moredock from the bicycle and he landed in a grassy area just east of the northbound lane.

In addition to being ejected, Moredock was not wearing a helmet and sustained fatal injuries in the crash reported LSP.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

LSP said the vehicle that struck Moredock fled the scene.

Troopers are asking the public to contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at (225-754-8500) if they have any information pertaining to this crash.