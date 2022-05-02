THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — A two-vehicle crash in Lafourche Parish left one person dead Sunday night.

Police say the crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Emily Ledet of Houma.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened on LA Highway 3185 at the intersection of Ridgefield Road near Thibodaux.

An investigation revealed Mark Dyer Jr. of Thibodaux was driving south on Ridgefield Road in a Dodge RAM truck. At the same time, Reginald Ward of Terrytown, along with Ledet and 4 other people, were eastbound on LA 3185 in a Ford Escape.

LSP reports as the truck approached the intersection, it failed to stop at a stop sign. The Dodge and Ford then collided, both traveling off the road.

All three people were taken to a hospital following the crash. Dyer, along with the four unnamed passengers in the Ford, sustained moderate injuries while Ward was left severely injured.

Ledet was ejected from the car and sustained life-threatening injuries. She later died at the hospital.

Police say no one involved in the crash was wearing a seatbelt.

Additionally, LSP reports both drivers were suspected of being impaired during the collision. Toxicology samples were collected from both men with possible charges pending.

The crash remains under investigation.