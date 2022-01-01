LSP: Hit-and-run kills pedestrian in Jefferson Parish

AVONDALE, La. (WGNO)— On New Year’s Eve, Louisiana State Police began investigating a fatal hit-and-run involving a 62-year-old man.

According to LSP, the crash killed Mark Baer of Trout Run, PA.

Louisiana State Police reported the preliminary investigation revealed that the crash occurred while Baer was walking east on the right shoulder of US 90 near W. Tish Drive.

At the same time, a dark-colored pickup truck was traveling east on US 90 in the same area that Baer was walking.

The pickup traveled off the roadway, onto the right shoulder, striking Baer. Bear suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The pickup truck did not stop and continued traveling east on US 90.

Troopers believe the pickup that struck Baer is a dark-colored 2012-2015 Chevrolet Silverado/GMC Sierra.

LSP: *Attached image is stock photo for reference only*

At this time, it is unknown if the pickup truck is a 2 door or 4 door model. The pickup truck would have damage to the front passenger side, including the headlight, turning signal light, and possibly the side mirror according to LSP.

The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this crash can contact Louisiana State Police Troop B at 504-471-2775.