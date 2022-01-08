LSP: Drunk driver kills 83-year-old man fixing vehicle on side of road

MARRERO, La.(WGNO)— Louisiana State Police began investigating a fatal crash involving a drunk driver early Saturday morning on US 90B.

According to LSP, 83-year-old Curtis Williams of New Orleans was killed while tending to a disabled vehicle near Barataria Boulevard around 3:30 a.m.

The initial investigation revealed that Williams was tending to a disabled 2005 Chrysler Pacifica, in the right lane of the elevated portion of US 90B east, with the emergency flashers activated.

Williams was standing on the driver’s side near the rear of the Chrysler when a 2014 Nissan Altima, driven by 36-year-old Adrian Major, struck the rear of the Chrysler. During the events of the crash, the Nissan also struck Williams.

Williams sustained severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Major suffered minor injuries, was evaluated and released by medical personnel at the scene.

During the course of the investigation, Troopers determined that Major was impaired and he was placed under arrest.

Major was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center for Vehicular Homicide, Careless

Operation and Operating a Vehicle with a Suspended Driver’s License.