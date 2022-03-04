HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — On Friday morning, Louisiana State Police troopers began investigating a deadly crash.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m., on LA Hwy 1064 near LA Hwy 443 in Tangipahoa Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 50-year-old Charles Dephillips of Loranger.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado was westbound on LA Hwy 1064.

For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet crossed the centerline and traveled across the eastbound lane before traveling off of the roadway to the left.

After leaving the roadway, the Chevrolet traveled through the eastbound ditch before impacting a tree.

Dephillips was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from the driver for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.