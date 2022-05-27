GOLDEN MEADOW, La. (WGNO) — On May 26, Louisiana State Police began investigating a deadly crash on Louisiana Highway 1.

According to LSP, around 5 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C were notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 1 about 5 miles south of Louisiana Highway 3235.

The crash killed 42-year-old Ace Billiot of Golden Meadow according to reports.

The preliminary investigation revealed Billiot was traveling north on LA Hwy 1 while on a 2021 Honda motorcycle, as he was passing other northbound vehicles at a high rate of speed as he approached a left curve according to LSP.

LSP reported that Billiot traveled off the roadway to the right while in the curve, struck a utility pole, and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Although Billiot was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, he suffered from fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene according to LSP. A toxicology sample was collected from Billiot. The crash is still under investigation.