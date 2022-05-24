TERRYTOWN, La. (WGNO) — On May 24, Louisiana State Police began investigating a deadly crash in Jefferson Parish.

Reports show the crash killed 37-year-old Bret Isaac, Jr. of Marrero.

According to LSP, shortly after 4:00 am, Troop B responded to a single-vehicle crash on US 90B East at Terry Parkway.

The initial investigation revealed that Isaac was driving a 2000 Oldsmobile Intrigue east in the right lane of US 90B approaching the Terry Parkway intersection.

Police reported that for reasons still under investigation, as Isaac entered the intersection his vehicle traveled off the roadway to the right and impacted a traffic signal support post.

Isaac was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle according to LSP.

He suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he later died. Impairment on the part of Isaac is unknown and routine toxicology results are pending.