HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — On May 17, Louisiana State Police began investigating a deadly crash that involved a bicyclist in Terrebonne Parish.

LSP reported that 21-year-old Colby Prestenback of Gray was killed in the crash.

According to LSP, around 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Louisiana State Police Troop C were notified of a severe injury crash involving a bicyclist on Louisiana Highway 660 at the intersection with Bayou Gardens Boulevard.

Reports show that the preliminary investigation revealed Prestenback was riding a bicycle south on the northbound shoulder of LA Hwy 660 approaching the intersection with Bayou Gardens Boulevard when a 2006 Ford F-150 was traveling east on Bayou Gardens Boulevard approaching the intersection with LA Hwy 660.

Prestenback reportedly failed to stop for a red traffic signal and entered the intersection with Bayou Gardens Boulevard and was struck by the Ford which had a green traffic signal according to LSP.

According to investigators, Prestenback was not wearing a safety helmet at the time of the crash, suffered severe injuries, and was transported to an out-of-area hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Ford was properly restrained and suffered no injuries according to LSP.

According to LSP, a toxicology sample was collected from Prestenback and submitted for analysis.

The driver of the Ford was not suspected of being impaired and provided a voluntary breath sample that showed no alcohol detected.