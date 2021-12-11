LSP: 2 killed on Louisiana Highways

VALENTINE, La.(WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police began investigating two separate fatal crashes on Friday, December 10.

The first accident happened on Friday afternoon according to LSP.

Shortly after 3:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near Joe Brown Road. The crash claimed the life of 78- year-old Douglas St. Pierre of Galliano.

According to police, the preliminary investigation revealed St. Pierre was traveling north on LA Hwy 308 in a 2008 Pontiac G6.

For reasons still under investigation, St. Pierre crossed the centerline while in a curve and struck a southbound Kenworth 18-wheeler head-on.

Although St. Pierre was restrained at the time of the crash, he suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Kenworth was also restrained and suffered no injuries.

State police began investigating another crash in Iberville Parish Friday night.

Shortly after 11:00 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 3066 (Bayou Road) at the intersection of Enterprise Boulevard in Iberville Parish.

The crash killed 20-year-old Dallen Babin of Plaquemine.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as 24-year-old Casey Jones of Plaquemine

was traveling east on LA Hwy 3066 in a 2004 Nissan 350.

Babin was the front seat passenger in the Nissan.

For reasons still under investigation, the Nissan exited the roadway to the right and

struck a tree bordering the roadway.

Babin was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Jones was also unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Jones for analysis.

The Louisiana State Police remind drivers to make good choices when driving such as never driving while impaired and always buckling up.

