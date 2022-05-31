RACELAND, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police began investigating a fatal crash in Lafourche Parish.

According to the police, on May 30, 2022, shortly after 10:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 North Service Road near Louisiana Highway 1.

The crash claimed the life of 19-year-old Gabriel Hebert of Raceland according to LSP.

The preliminary investigation revealed Hebert was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro east on LA Hwy 1 North Service Road at a high rate of speed while approaching a left curve when Hebert traveled off the roadway to the right while in the curve before striking multiple trees.

After coming to a stop, the Chevrolet became engulfed in flames reported LSP.

Hebert was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office.

According to LSP, seat belt use is unknown at this time.

Additionally, impairment is a suspected factor and a toxicology sample was collected from Hebert for analysis.

The crash is still under investigation.