ROBERT, La. (WGNO) — Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash between two vehicles that left one person dead and partially shut down an interstate on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

According to troopers, the crash happened around 4:27 a.m. on Interstate 12 west near the Robert exit.

Traffic became backed up as troopers reportedly shut down the interstate to allow a medevac for a crash victim. It is unclear who died in the crash and if any others were injured.

Fire and EMS units also responded to the scene.

Around 7 a.m., all lanes of traffic were reopened.

Details of the crash are limited at this time as the investigation remains ongoing.

Stay with WGNO as we learn more.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories