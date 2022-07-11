Disclaimer: All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

SIMMESPORT, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Louisiana State Police Troop E, Saturday, July 9, 2022, around 11:00 p.m., troopers investigated a two-vehicle fatal crash.

The crash happened on LA Highway 105, just south of Begnaud Road and claimed the life of 62-year-old Blaine Lemoine. The initial investigation revealed Lemoine drove a Husqvarna lawn mower and was traveling north on LA Highway 105. At the same time, 24-year-old Hunter Moreau of Melville drove a 2012 Ford Fusion and was traveling behind the Husqvarna.

Moreau struck the lawn mower in the rear, which resulted in Lemoine being ejected.

Lemoine suffered fatal injuries and the Avoyelles Parish Coroner pronounced him deceased on the scene. Moreau, who was unrestrained, was not injured in the crash.

After a thorough investigation, troopers arrested and charged Moreau with vehicular homicide, DWI 1st offense and no seat belt. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers would like to remind all motorists to make good decisions, such as buckling your seat belt, obeying all posted speed limits and avoiding all distractions while driving. In addition, motorists must also be reminded that alcohol and other drugs have many effects on the body. Alcohol and other drugs can impair visual ability, alter the sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle and decrease reaction times.

In 2022, Troop E has investigated 19 fatal crashes, resulting in 20 deaths.