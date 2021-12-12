Louisiana State Police investigate three-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish

ST. AMANT, La (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle that killed a 32-year-old man.

Through an investigation, Troopers learned that 32-year-old Nicholas Lasseigne was traveling on US Hwy 61 south of Interstate 10 on a 2016 Kawasaki Ninja.

“For reasons still under investigation, as Lasseigne approached stopped traffic, he failed to stop and struck the rear of a 2017 Honda Pilot. After striking the Honda, the Kawasaki was subsequently struck by a southbound 2017 Nissan Versa,” LSP says in a press release.

Lasseigne sustained serious injuries although he was wearing a DOT-approved helmet. He was sent to a nearby hospital where he later died due to his injuries. The drivers of the Honda and Nissan were wearing seatbelts and were not injured. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were taken from all three drivers for analysis.