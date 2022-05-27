NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, May 27, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration reported some alarming numbers in relation to traffic fatalities for the year 2021.

According to data published by NHTS, there was a 10.5 percent increase in 2021 compared to 2020.

“The projection is the highest number of fatalities since 2005 and the largest annual percentage increase in the Fatality Analysis Reporting System’s history.”

Reports show in Louisiana, preliminary numbers are projecting 987 fatalities, which is a 19 percent increase from 2020 (828). This is the highest percentage change the state has experienced in one year since crash fatality records have been kept.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards released a statement on the alarming numbers.

“The numbers are alarming,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “We saw the numbers increasing in 2021 and tried to remind drivers of the need for safety on our roadways. Many of these fatalities can be prevented by slowing down, putting down the phone, and wearing a seatbelt. The loss of nearly 1,000 people on our roadways is devastating to thousands more who are friends and family members of those who died.”

Early numbers for 2022 show that there have already been 300 fatalities. Officials believe a big factor in the fatalities is speeding and not wearing seatbelts.

Here are some of the largest contributing factors according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation:

530 roadway departures

390 alcohol-involved

338 no restraint

245 young-driver (15-24) involved

227 distracted or inattentive

DOTD is urging motorists to use caution if traveling during the Memorial Day weekend.

“Driving safely and free of distractions is important 365 days a year, but increased safety and awareness is particularly important during holidays,” continued Wilson. “Current data shows that in 2021, there were 422 crashes in Louisiana with 678 injuries and 7 fatalities during Memorial Day weekend. We at DOTD, as well as our statewide safety partners, beg all motorists to be extra alert this weekend and not drive distracted. Let’s all work together to make sure this holiday weekend has zero fatalities.”