Louisiana man killed after losing control of truck in Livingston Parish

ALBANY, La. (BRPROUD) – Logan St. Romain, 20, of Tickfaw was killed in a crash on Thursday night.

The deadly crash took place around 5 p.m. on LA Hwy 43.

Prior to the single-vehicle crash, St. Romain was driving a 2003 Ford Ranger south on LA Hwy 43.

According to the Louisiana State Police, “St. Romain entered the northbound lane of LA Hwy 43 in an attempt to pass another southbound vehicle.”

St. Romain lost control of the 2003 Ford Ranger after entering the northbound lane.

LSP says, “the Ford ran off the roadway to the left and overturned.”

The 20-year-old was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the Ford Ranger.

St. Romain died at the crash scene.

Investigators are waiting for toxicology results from Logan St. Romain.