MARINGOUIN, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana State Police is investigating a crash involving a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer and a 2020 Freightliner UPS delivery truck.

On Wednesday, March 30, Tyrell White, 24, of Maringouin, was driving the Trailblazer northbound on LA Hwy 77 when the crash took place.

According to the Louisiana State Police, “The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as a 2020 Freightliner UPS delivery truck was stopped in the northbound lane of LA Hwy 77.”

Around 6 p.m., White was traveling in the same direction and for unknown reasons did not stop until striking the UPS delivery truck.

White was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The Louisiana man died two days later in the hospital.

LSP says, “The driver of the Freightliner sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash” and also required a trip to the local hospital.

Investigators are awaiting toxicology results from the UPS driver and Tyrell White.