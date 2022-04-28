LSP: "Troop C has investigated 13 fatal crashes resulting in 14 deaths in 2022."

RACELAND, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana State Police were called to a reported deadly crash around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26.

Carl Pellegrin, 48, of, Raceland, was hit and killed on Louisiana Highway 182 Tuesday night.

According to the Louisiana State Police, “The preliminary investigation revealed Pellegrin was walking in the left westbound lane of LA Hwy 182 when he was struck by a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee.”

The pedestrian died at the crash scene.

The unidentified driver of the Jeep was wearing a seat belt and did not sustain any injuries.

Investigators are awaiting toxicology results for Carl Pellegrin.

The driver passed a voluntary breath test.

The investigation into this deadly crash remains open.