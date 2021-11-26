Lafourche Parish crash claims lives of four people

RACELAND, La. (WGNO) — Louisiana State Police began investigating a crash that claimed the lives of four people on Thanksgiving Day.

Around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 90 and LA Highway 182 in Lafourche Parish. Police report the crash happened just east of Raceland, La.

Four people were killed in the crash:

54-year-old Barbera Guidry of Wiggins, Miss.

35-year-old Catlin Leboeuf of Wiggins, Miss.

31-year-old Dustin Moore of Raceland

30-year-old Michelle Moore of Raceland

An investigation revealed Dustin and Michelle Moore were traveling westbound in Highway 90 in a 2017 Ford F-250. At the same time, a 2017 Kia Optima driven by Guidry had been stopped at the intersection, but for reasons under investigation, entered the highway without yielding to traffic.

The Ford then slammed into the Kia, causing both Dustin and Michelle Moore to be ejected. Police say they were not wearing seatbelts.

Guidry and Leboeuf, who was riding in the backseat of the Kia Optima, were properly restrained but suffered life-threatening injuries. All four people were pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger riding in the backseat of the truck and another riding in the front of the Kia were both transported to a local hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

LSP reports toxicology samples were collected from both drivers. The crash remains under investigation by police.