KENNER, La. (WGNO) — The Kenner Police Department notified drivers of a vehicle rollover on Loyola Drive Monday afternoon.

The Kenner Police Department notified residents on Twitter.

According to the police, the 2800 block of Loyola Dr. Northbound is shut down.

Reports said a tractor-trailer truck was pulling a container of construction debris and it overturned on Loyola Drive at Veterans Boulevard.

The debris was spilled on the road.

All exiting airport traffic is being forced east on Veterans Blvd.

Police warn drivers to expect heavy traffic delays at the Loyola Drive and Veterans Boulevard. Traffic in all other directions at the intersection is still open according to Kenner PD.

No injuries have been reported.