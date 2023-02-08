A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – A Kaplan woman is dead after her vehicle crashed into a ditch and hit a culvert in Breaux Bridge.

According to Louisiana State Police, Troop I was notified of a single-vehicle crash around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night on Hwy. 328 near Rue Bois Chene Road in Breaux Bridge. State Police conducted an investigation that found the crash happened when a Nissan Altima going east on Hwy. 328 ran off the road into a ditch and struck a culvert.

The driver, Shari N. Suby, 37 of Kaplan was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered critical injuries. She was transported to a local hospital, but died before arriving. Impairment is suspected and a toxicology sample was obtained for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.