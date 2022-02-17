HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a deadly car accident Wednesday night.

According to JPSO, around midnight, deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of Manhattan Blvd.

A motorist found a person lying in the southbound lanes of the roadway.

According to police, the victim was suffering from multiple injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene.

An autopsy will be conducted to confirm the victim’s identity and determine a cause of death.

There is no suspect or suspect vehicle information available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Traffic Division at 504-598-5880 or contact Crimestoppers.