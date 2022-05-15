MOUNT HERMON, La. (WGNO) — Louisiana State Police began investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of 2 people in Washington Parish Saturday night.
Just after 11:00, Troopers responded to LA Highway 440 near LA Highway 450 near Mount Hermon. LSP reports the crash claimed the lives of 31-year-old Pamela Brown and 16-year-old Jaquan Brown of Kentwood.
Police say Pamela and Jaquan Brown were traveling west on LA 440 in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra when the car veered off the roadway to the right. The car overturned after striking an embankment, then struck 2 trees.
Brown and Brown were both wearing seatbelts during the crash, but sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.
LSP adds 3 other juveniles were also in the car at the time and were transported to area hospitals for treatment of severe injuries.
Police suspect impairment to be a factor in the deadly crash with toxicology results pending. LSP continues to investigate the crash.
Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.