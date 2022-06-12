ST. HELENA PARISH, LA (WGNO) – Impairment is suspected to have played a part in a fatal crash that claimed the life of an Amit City woman back in April.

On April 16 just after 6:15 a.m., Louisiana State Police said they were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 16 near Calmes Road in St. Helena Parish.

Initial investigations revealed 28-year-old Nicholas Carter of Denham Springs, was traveling westbound on the highway in a 2018 Jeep Compass just as 45-year-old Grace Chandler was heading east in a 2017 Hyundai Elantra, when for unknown reasons Carter crossed over the center lane and collided with Chandler head on.

Troopers said Chandler was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash but still received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. Carter was also wearing a seatbelt during the impact and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Toxicology samples later determined Carter blood alcohol level was over the legal limit. He was arrested June 11 and booked into St. Helena Parish Jail on charges of:

Vehicular Homicide

Operating While Intoxicated (3 rd Offense)

Offense) Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended

Failure to Drive on Right Side of Road

Speeding

” Troopers urge motorists to have a plan in place before consuming alcohol as it can impair visual ability, diminish fine motor skills, and decrease reaction times. “