MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police say the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-20 are open again after a rollover semi crash closed both sides of the highway for hours Tuesday morning.

According to LADOTD and LSP Troop G a semi-trailer overturned in a three-vehicle crash near Exit 42 around 1:47 a.m.

For most of the morning, crews at the scene diverted eastbound traffic at Exit 47 to LA Hwy 159. Police also diverted westbound traffic at Exit 52 in Dubberly to LA Hwy 532. As of 10:30 a.m., authorities say crews have reopened the eastbound and westbound lanes.

The LSP asked drivers to take alternate routes and avoid the area after the crash. LADOTD showed traffic stopped from Los Primos Grill to Mile Creek. Congestion reached from north of the intersection of I-20 and Hwy 371 until just south of Dixie Inn village.

Minden rollover crash on I-20 (Source: LADOTD map)

In an update around 8:14 a.m., the LSP said the semi began leaking a hazardous substance, and Haz-Mat crews worked to clear the roadway. The teams reportedly secured the leak, and evacuations were not necessary at the time.

The closures lasted for several hours. The LSP asks that witnesses of hazardous road conditions and/or reckless drivers call *LSP (*577) and report that activity to the nearest Louisiana State Police troop headquarters.

