FOLSOM, La. (WGNO)— The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a crash that left one person dead near Folsom Friday night.

Detectives say shortly before 7:00, a 49-year-old Hammond-area man was traveling west on Willie Road when his motorcycle collided with the back of a trailer being pulled by a truck.

STPSO reports the truck had slowed down to pull into a driveway near the road’s intersection with Booth Road when the collision happened.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash and succumbed after arriving at an area hospital.

Detectives say while intoxication is not suspected, toxicology results are pending. STPSO continues to investigate the crash.