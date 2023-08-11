HANCOCK, Ms. (WGNO) — Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes following a fire Louisiana and Mississippi state line on I-10.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) Twitter page alerted the public about a grass fire in the area causing heavy smoke, limiting visibility around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11.
As a safety precaution, I-10 between MS 607 / NASA / Waveland exit 2 and route MS 43 / MS 603 / Bay St Louis exit 13 has been temporarily closed.
Traffic is being diverted eastbound onto Highway 607 & westbound onto Highway 603.
Crews are on the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back in with WGNO for more updates.
