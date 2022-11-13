NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An overnight crash left one person dead and two other people injured on US Highway 90 in New Orleans, police announced Sunday (Nov. 13).

The New Orleans Police Department reports that just after 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the westbound lanes of US 90 at Tchoupitoulas Street.

Detectives say the driver of a Ford Explorer was stalled in the middle lane of the highway when a Chevy Malibu struck the back of the SUV. The Ford then erupted into flames. Shortly after, a GMC Yukon XL slammed into the Chevy.

We’re told in the NOPD’s Major Offense Log that the driver of the Ford Explorer, whose identity was not disclosed in the early reports of the crash, died inside the car. The drivers of the Chevy Malibu and the GMC Yukon were both injured.

The NOPD continues to collect information about the crash as the investigation into the fatality remains ongoing. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigators at 504-658-6205.

