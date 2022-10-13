WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 6:20 PM, the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Loflin Road, west of Winnsboro, La. According to officials, the crash claimed the life of 52-year-old Craig D. Higgins.

The investigation revealed that a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Higgins, was traveling east on Loflin Road when Higgins’ vehicle overturned in the roadway. Higgins was pronounced dead by the Franklin Parish Coroner’s Office at Franklin Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation by the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office.