MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — On Sunday evening, the Jefferson Parish Sherif’s Office began investigating a deadly car crash in Marrero. According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, 1 person was killed, and 3 others were injured including a little girl.

Reports show that the crash happened at the intersection of Ames Blvd. and Trinity Drive just after 7:30 p.m. When police arrived at the scene they discovered a pickup truck was traveling south on Ames Blvd. when it crossed the center of the roadway and struck a small sedan traveling in the opposite direction.

According to the JPSO, the driver in the sedan was pronounced dead on the scene, and two additional people in the same vehicle were taken to the hospital to be treated. An 8-year-old girl was one of the passengers in the sedan at the time of the crash. Police say that the little girl was severely injured and is in critical condition.

The driver of the pickup truck was also taken to the hospital and investigators believe that the driver of the pickup truck was impaired. Police say that charges will likely be filed after he is released from the hospital.