NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Drivers in New Orleans can anticipate some traffic delays on Interstate 10 while crews perform roadwork.

The Department of Transportation and Development announced the lane closures on I-10 East and West are set to happen on Monday, Sept. 25, and end on Friday, Sept. 29.

Over the four days, crews will stripe the roadways. The closures will happen each day from 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(Courtesy: Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development)

DOTD officials say the work will be a recurring single-lane closure, limiting traffic to two lanes.

