JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that there will be closures on Interstate 10 and Loyola Drive next week.

The first closure will affect the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 10 at Loyola Drive. The closure will run from Sunday, Aug. 20 to Saturday Aug. 26. Drivers should expect to see alternating lane closures daily, starting at 7 p.m. and ending at 5 a.m.

The second closure will affect the northbound and southbound lanes of Loyola Drive at Interstate 10 and Veterans Memorial Blvd.

The closure will run from Sunday, Aug. 20 to Friday, Aug. 25. Drivers should expect to see alternating lane closures daily, starting at 10:00 p.m. and ending at 7:00 a.m.

Drivers are advised to plan ahead when travelling, and be on the lookout for work crews and equipment.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.