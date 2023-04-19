NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man died after New Orleans Police say he was involved in a head-on crash on Airline Highway Tuesday evening.

The NOPD says the 38-year-old man was traveling east on Airline Highway near Monroe Street around 7:30 p.m. The location is just west of the Pontchartrain Expressway interchange in the Hollygrove area.

Detectives say the man’s Toyota Camry crossed the concrete median and struck another oncoming vehicle headed west. As a result of the crash, the other car was struck from behind by another vehicle also traveling west.

The drivers of all three vehicles were taken to an area hospital following the collision. Police say the driver of the Toyota Camry died shortly after arriving for treatment. The other two drivers have since been listed in stable condition.

There is no word yet on the man’s identity. The crash remains under investigation by the NOPD.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the NOPD’s Traffic Fatality Unit at 504-658-6208. The investigation is being led by Detective Danny Ellis.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by calling (504) 821-1111 or toll-free at (877) 903-7867. To submit a tip online, click here. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

