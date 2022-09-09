NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday night the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a deadly accident. According to the NOPD, one person died.

Police say that a Dodge Grand Caravan lost control and drove off eastbound I-10 near mile marker 251 just before 11 p.m. When officers arrived, they found 1 person who was pronounced dead at the scene inside the vehicle.

The crash is still under investigation. Police have not released information on the identity of the person who died. Anyone with information on the accident is asked to contact NOPD 7th District detectives by calling (504) 658-6070.