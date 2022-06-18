ST. HELENA PARISH (WGNO) – A driver is dead after a crash in St. Helena Parish Friday, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Just after 11:30 p.m., Troopers said they were called the scene of a single-vehicle crash on LA Highway 1041 near Dewey Lane.

Investigations determined that an unknown driver in an unidentified vehicle was east on LA HWY 1041 when for reasons unknown, the vehicle ran of the left side of the road and crashed into a culvert.

Troopers said the car became “fully engulfed in flames” soon after. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

Due to the fire, the person’s identity or style of vehicle is not known at this time. Troopers do not know whether or not the person was wearing a seat belt.

As a part of the ongoing investigation into the crash, toxicology sample were taken from the driver for analysis.