MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — Louisiana State Police began investigating a double fatal hit-and-run in Jefferson Parish early Friday morning. According to the LSP, around 3:30 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a hit-and-run crash on the upper level of US 90B west near Ames Boulevard.

According to police, the crash killed two men whose identities have not been released.

Through investigation, LSP determined that a motorized scooter was being driven west in the center lane of US90B upper level near Ames Boulevard while a pickup truck was traveling behind the scooter. The pickup truck then allegedly struck the back of the scooter causing the driver and the passenger of the scooter to be ejected from the vehicle.

State troopers say that the driver of the truck did not stop and continued to drive west on 90B with the scooter lodged under the pickup truck. The scooter eventually became engulfed in flames and dislodged from the pickup near Garden Road in Marrero said LSP.

LSP reported that the two passengers on the scooter were wearing helmets at the time of the crash but one of the occupants was pronounced dead on the scene and the other died a little while after arriving at the hospital.

Troopers are still looking for the driver of the pickup truck that fled the scene at the time of the crash. They were able to determine that the suspect pickup is a 2004 white extended cab Ford F-150 with a silver toolbox in the bed. According to LSP, the Ford will have significant damage to the front and may not display a license plate. Police are asking anyone with information on the accident to contact them at 504-471-2775.