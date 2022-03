SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced the U.S 11 Bridge will reopen to traffic on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 3 p.m.

Although the bridge will be reopened during the day, DOTD notified drivers to expect several nighttime closures of the bridge in April to allow testing and final adjustments.

According to DOTD, Marine traffic will still have width restrictions when passing through the bridge until the testing and adjustments are completed.