NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, the I-10 eastbound ramp exit at City Park Avenue/ Metairie road was closed off due to a sinkhole.

On Saturday, around 4 p.m. Louisiana DOTD announced the exit has reopened.

The sinkhole was discovered late Thursday night around 10:45. Motorist Assistance Patrol (MAP) units assisted with traffic control until cones were placed along the exit ramp.

DOTD engineers believe the sinkhole developed after a drainage structure failed.