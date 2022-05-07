NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, the I-10 eastbound ramp exit at City Park Avenue/ Metairie road was closed off due to a sinkhole.
On Saturday, around 4 p.m. Louisiana DOTD announced the exit has reopened.
The sinkhole was discovered late Thursday night around 10:45. Motorist Assistance Patrol (MAP) units assisted with traffic control until cones were placed along the exit ramp.
DOTD engineers believe the sinkhole developed after a drainage structure failed.
