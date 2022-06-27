GOLDEN MEADOW, La. (WGNO)— An investigation is underway in Lafourche Parish after a car crash left one person dead and two others injured early Monday morning.

Louisiana State Police reports that just before 2, troopers were called to a scene on Louisiana Highway 1, about six miles north of Louisiana Highway 3090.

Detectives say two Larose men, Zackry Santiny and 31-year-old Timothy Stevens were traveling north on LA 1 in a Pontiac G6 when it crossed paths with a Freightliner traveling south.

It was then that troopers say the Pontiac crossed the centerline, ultimately striking the 18-wheeler.

Santiny and Stevens were not wearing seatbelts during the collision and were seriously injured in the crash. The two were taken to an area hospital where Stevens later died.

The driver of the Freightliner, who troopers say was also unrestrained, sustained minor injuries.

According to a statement, LSP says that the driver of the 18-wheeler provided a breath sample with no alcohol present, however, toxicology results are pending from Santiny with impairment suspected.

The crash remains under investigation by LSP.

