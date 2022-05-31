NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Early Tuesday morning, the Woodland Bridge was shut down due to a traffic incident involving a Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy.

According to reports, around 2:25 a.m., PPSO deputies responded to multiple four-wheeler all-terrain vehicles (ATV) operating in a reckless manner that included intentionally traveling into lanes with oncoming traffic on Woodland Highway in Belle Chasse.

A PPSO Deputy was able to get ahead of the ATVs near the Woodland Highway Bridge but was struck by an ATV after exiting his PPSO marked unit according to reports.

The deputy that was hit is in serious condition according to a post made by PPSO on Facebook.

The operator of the ATV is in custody, hospitalized for injuries sustained in the incident, and facing an Attempted Murder of a Police Officer charge.

The incident is still under investigation.