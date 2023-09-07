NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As the Department of Public Works begins another roadway project in New Orleans, residents should except some lane closures.

The DPW announced the continuation of closures and lane shifts to accommodate work in the Dillard neighborhood.

The latest construction updates consist of:

the turning lane from Gentilly Boulevard to New Orleans Street is now open

the southbound travel lanes of the 3400-3500 blocks of New Orleans Street are open to vehicular traffic

the 1800-1900 blocks of Pleasure Street will have limited access to vehicular traffic

one of the northbound travel lanes on the 3300 block of Allen Street will be closed, and one lane will remain open for all vehicular traffic (see map)

This series of closures will be extended until Friday, Sept. 29 to complete remaining utility repairs and roadway restoration as part of the Dillard Group A and B project.

The $39.5 million Dillard Group A and B project in total is scheduled to be completed in Fall of 2023, weather premitting.

Drivers and pedestrian can expect signage and traffic control in the area to ensure public safety. Motorists are advised to use caution, as large trucks and heavy machinery will be hauling materials in the area.

More information can be found on the Road Work NOLA website or by contacting (504) -658- ROAD (7623) or roadwork@nola.gov.

