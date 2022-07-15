NORCO, La. (WGNO) — Troopers with the Louisiana State Police began investigating a deadly crash in St. Charles parish early Friday morning. According to LSP, troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash on I-10 West on the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge. Troopers say that the crash resulted in the death of an unidentified driver.

Reports from Louisiana State Police show that a 2019 International box truck was traveling west on I-10 near mile marker 216.5 in the right lane when a 2012 Toyota Prius was in the right lane of I-10 west, approaching the rear of the box truck. The investigation revealed that the front of the Toyota crashed into the back of the box truck and caused the Toyota to become engulfed in flames.

The driver of the Toyota suffered from fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene according to LSP. The identity of the driver has not been released and is pending by the St, Charles Coroner’s Office. From the evidence collected during the investigation, police believe that the speed of the Toyota was a contributing factor in the crash. The driver of the box truck was uninjured.

Police are still waiting on toxicology sample results to see if impairment was involved. This crash is still under investigation.