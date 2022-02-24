NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The DOTD has announced a bridge closure that could cause more traffic congestion in the areas of New Orleans East and Gentilly.

Just after 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 24, both directions of the Danziger Bridge on Chef Menteur Highway (US Highway 90) closed due to electrical issues.

The DOTD reports Entergy has been contacted to make repairs.

It is unclear when the bridge will reopen.

Drivers are advised to use the I-10 Highrise Bridge as an alternate route, which could cause excess traffic in the area.

This is a developing story. WGNO will continue to provide more information as it becomes available.