LOCKPORT, La. (BRPROUD) – A Cut-off native was killed in a motorcycle crash early Monday morning.

The Louisiana State Police (LSP) was called to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle near Valentine Bridge shortly after midnight. Through an investigation, Troopers learned that 26-year-old Destyn Allinson was riding a curve on their 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when they went off the roadway to the right. State police say Allinson struck a tree and was thrown off their bike.

LSP says Allinson was wearing a helmet but suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. Troopers suspect impairment was a factor in the crash. A toxicology sample was taken from Allinson and will be submitted for analysis.