NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A traffic accident injured a motorcycle police officer in the Tulane-Gravier area, the NOPD announced on Thursday afternoon.

Reports indicated the crash occurred near the intersection of Galvez and Canal streets. It remains unclear if other vehicles were involved.

Other details of the crash were not immediately available, however, police did confirm the officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available.