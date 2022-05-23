THIBODAUX, LA (WGNO)– With a grant issued by Louisiana Highway Safety the Thibodaux Police Department will be participating in a “Click It or Ticket National Mobilization Wave”.

Starting May 23 to June 5, Thibodaux Officers that are not working normal duty, will be assigned, at different times of the day, surrounding Memorial Day, for the two week program.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced that over half of the people involved in deadly crashes in 2020 were not wearing seatbelts. Also from 1975 to 2017 seatbelts have saved 374,276 lives.