KENNER, La. (WGNO) — A portion of I-10 has been shut down due to a chemical spill in Kenner, police announced on Thursday morning.

Kenner PD reports that the I-10 East between Loyola Drive and Williams Boulevard has been closed to traffic while crews work to resolve the issue.

Traffic has been redirected onto Veterans Boulevard eastbound. Police say traffic can enter onto I-10 East at Williams Boulevard from Veterans Boulevard.

Responders say sodium hydroxide was spilled from an 18-wheeler. Drivers are urged to take alternate routes in the meantime.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO.com for the latest.