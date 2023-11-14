NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Part of the Causeway Bridge is closed due to an accident on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Deputies with the Causeway Police Department posted to X (Twitter) at 11:20 a.m. that there was a reported serious incident in the Southbound direction of the bridge.

According to deputies, the bridge is set to reopen in one hour.

WGNO will provide an update as more information becomes available.

