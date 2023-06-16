NORTHSHORE (WGNO) — Causeway drivers will know in about two weeks, how much more they will have to pay to cross the bridge.

Causeway General Manager, Carleton Dufrechou, says he could get the suggested increase from financial analysts by the end of the month or early next. He says insurance on the bridge now costs a million dollars more than it used to.

Dufrechou added the bonds that pay for the new railing and segmented shoulders require an adjustment in tolls every seven years, to account for inflation.

“This will be in the cash lanes of the toll plaza, probably one or two to start off with. Instead of paying cash, you could have a credit card that would be scanned by one of the toll booth attendants,” said Dufrechou.

Dufrechou expects the higher tolls to begin on November 1.

