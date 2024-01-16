METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Temperatures in Southeast Louisiana have reached the 20s and 30s bringing with it high winds and rain on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

The arctic air has caused some cars and roads to ice over making it difficult to make a morning commute.

Officials with The Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) have closed some major roads and bridges due to them not being passable with ice on the roads.

The Causeway Police Department announced that due to the high winds, poor visibility, and ice, the Causeway is shut down.

Belle Chasse Bridge officials have also shut down both lanes of Louisiana Highway 23 as they said ice was detected. Drivers are advised to avoid the area or find an alternate route.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies are advising drivers to stay off the roads as the Twin Spans is also closed.

Additional road closures include:

Hale Boggs Bridge

U.S. 90 in Lafourche and Terrebonne parish’s

Bonnett Carre Spillway

Interstate 55 Laplace to Ponchatoula

Westbound lane of Williams Boulevard. Traffic Diverted to Airline Drive

